NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Down 67.6% in September

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.09. 1,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

