Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Up 267.0% in September

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 267.0% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

NMZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

