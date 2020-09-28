Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd alerts:

NAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,903. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.