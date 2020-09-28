Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,222. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
