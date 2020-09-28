Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 7,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,222. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

