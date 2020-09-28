Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. 1,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

