Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NES stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

