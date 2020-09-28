Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OSH. William Blair initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of OSH opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41). As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

