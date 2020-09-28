Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCDGF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS OCDGF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

