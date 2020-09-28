Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Update

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

OYIEF stock remained flat at $$2.21 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

