ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00007374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $227.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,906.56 or 0.99927559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00141021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

