Odyssey Price Hits $0.0003 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $159,945.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Huobi, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, FCoin, LBank, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

