OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:OFG opened at $12.25 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.