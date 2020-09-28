OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $76,249.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,248 shares of company stock worth $299,933. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.