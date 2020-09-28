OKCash (OK) Price Tops $0.0267

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $9,830.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,878.58 or 0.99977310 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00141014 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,804,842 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.