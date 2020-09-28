OKCash Trading Up 1.3% This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, OKCash has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.13 million and $8,053.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.11 or 1.00160456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001644 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00152690 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,818,800 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

