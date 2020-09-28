Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $216.20 on Thursday. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total value of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $284,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332 in the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 201.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.