Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $3.78 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $428,652.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00034763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00425999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,061 coins and its circulating supply is 562,745 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptohub and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.