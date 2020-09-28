Omni Price Reaches $3.74 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $436,143.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00034408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00425783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,061 coins and its circulating supply is 562,745 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

