OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered OMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. OMV has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

