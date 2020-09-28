On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $1.40 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 76.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in On Deck Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

