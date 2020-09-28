On.Live (ONL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $787.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a market cap of $285,853.56 and approximately $787.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

