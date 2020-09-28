Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ONTX. Noble Financial downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Laidlaw downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.20.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

