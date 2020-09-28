ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

OGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.