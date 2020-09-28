One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

OSS opened at $2.14 on Thursday. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 2.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $74,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,207 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.01% of One Stop Systems worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

