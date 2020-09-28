ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY opened at $10.32 on Monday. ONO PHARMACEUTI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. Its products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; GLACTIV and FORXIGA tablets for type 2 diabetes; KINEDAK tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; PARSABIV, an intravenous injection for dialysis patients; RECALBON tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; RIVASTACH patches for Alzheimer's disease; ONOACT injections for treating tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; OPALMON tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; ONON capsules and dry syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets to treat chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

