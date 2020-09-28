Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Ontrak posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

OTRK traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 2.59. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ontrak by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 221,154 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $2,600,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

