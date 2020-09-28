Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

