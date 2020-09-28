Opacity (OPQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $186.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $841,269.94 and $186.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00253200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00097267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01594698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00187475 BTC.

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

