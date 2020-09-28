Opacity Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 11% against the dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $883,205.67 and approximately $11.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00100215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00241666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.90 or 0.01557390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00194701 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

