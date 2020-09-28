Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $1.03 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00099880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.01556597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00193743 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

