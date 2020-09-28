Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.41. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,068.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

