Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crowdstrike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $136.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. Crowdstrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $3,496,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $10,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,083 shares of company stock worth $162,392,923 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

