Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 708,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,421,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,672,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,031,523. Optec International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get Optec International alerts:

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.