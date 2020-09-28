Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $64.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.03.

Shares of ORCL opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,129,673 shares of company stock valued at $63,156,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

