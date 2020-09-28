OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to post $43.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.70 million and the lowest is $38.20 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $35.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $169.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.40 million to $197.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $346.67 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $672.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,524. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.31 million, a PE ratio of -380.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 118,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

