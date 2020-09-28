Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average volume of 618 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSE ORC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 50,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The company has a market cap of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. On average, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,628,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 686,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 103,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 909.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,428 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

