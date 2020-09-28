Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

ORZCF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,766. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. Its flagship property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

