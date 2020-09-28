Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 285,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

