Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

