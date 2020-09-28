Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $25.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.33 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $48.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $119.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.43 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.46 million, with estimates ranging from $155.18 million to $159.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,330. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

