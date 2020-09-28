Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OEC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OEC opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

