Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORRF. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

