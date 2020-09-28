Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko gold royalties has raised its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OR opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

