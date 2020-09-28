Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.
OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
