Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

