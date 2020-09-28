OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

PROSY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised OTCMKTS:PROSY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Get OTCMKTS:PROSY alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 164,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,498. OTCMKTS:PROSY has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Prosus N.V. engages international e-commerce and Internet businesses. It operates Internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, etail, travel, and other e-commerce. It has operations in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:PROSY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.