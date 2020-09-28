Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a reduce rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.