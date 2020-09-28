Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

