Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

OUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.43.

OUT opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,961,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 820.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,427,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,199,000 after buying an additional 3,054,800 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $30,375,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,269,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

