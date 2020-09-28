OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. ValuEngine upgraded OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.
OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.82. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.
About OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.