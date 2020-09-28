OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Get OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR alerts:

Shares of OVCHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.20. 41,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,564. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.